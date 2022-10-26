Two Just Stop Oil activists arrested after luxury car showrooms in Mayfair daubed with paint

Car showrooms for high-end luxury car dealerships like Ferrari and Bentley were targeted.

Two people have been arrested after high-end car dealerships in Mayfair including Bentley, Ferrari and Bugatti were daubed with paint by Just Stop Oil activists.

Environmental campaigners smeared orange paint on windows of numerous luxury vehicle retailers in Berkley Square and Bruton Street.

The incident took place at 8.30am, targeting dealerships including HR Owen Bugatti, Jack Barclay Bentley, Bentley Motor Cars London and Ferrari Mayfair.

In a statement to City A.M., the Metropolitan Police said: “Protestors have sprayed paint at the Ferrari and Bentley garages in Berkley Square at 08:39hrs.”

“Met officers were rapidly on scene and at 08:46hrs, arrested two people for criminal damage. They have been taken into custody to a central London police station.”

The latest incident comes as Just Stop Oil enters fourth week of direct action, protesting government policies on the climate.

The group has had hundreds of its supporters arrested as they cause disruption and vandalise property to raise awareness of fossil fuel extraction.

Just Stop Oil’s daubing of paint on Ferrari’s Mayfair showroom

In particular the group opposes UK plans to licence over 100 new oil and gas projects by 2025.

Transport for London has said it is seeking an injunction against Just Stop Oil to clamp down on the disruption they cause.

One of its members, Carmen Lean, 28, said the action was taken because “we pay exorbitant bills for oil and gas but it’s nothing compared to the price our kids will pay for it.

“You can throw us in prison but it won’t stop our outrage at this government throwing millions of people under the bus.”

Watch the moment two activists launched the action here: