New Bugatti hypercar service centre opens in London

British Bugatti owners can now have their hypercar serviced at a new aftersales centre in London. Luxury car dealership H.R. Owen has opened the facility to complement its Mayfair showroom, which is dedicated to the Bugatti brand.

The newly opened London workshop becomes the only Bugatti Service Partner of Excellence centre in the UK, and one of only six in the world.

Well-heeled – and probably quite demanding – Bugatti owners are promised ‘a peerless and serene ownership journey’ and ‘absolute customer satisfaction’.

This time it’s personal

Being a Bugatti Service Partner of Excellence means the London workshop is allowed to perform more complex aspects of maintenance work, along with specialised repairs. Owners can request an interior retrim, have new accessories installed, or even commission a custom makeover for their car’s bodywork.

That’s in addition to the regular servicing needed to keep a 1,500hp Bugatti Chiron at the peak of its powers, of course. There are seven service bays in the 554-square-metre facility, each with the latest diagnostic technology.

Members of the London service team were all trained at Bugatti headquarters in Molsheim, France. Along with looking after examples of the current Chiron (pictured above), they can maintain older Veyron and EB 110 models as well.

Exclusive and expensive

“The facility that Bugatti London has created is one of the most advanced aftersales sites, perfectly in line with our commitment to deliver the very best service experience for our customers,” said Alexis Ploix, director of aftersales.

“Our constant development of the partner and aftersales network ensures that each and every step of owning a Bugatti is incomparable – just as our founder, Ettore, had always wanted it to be – but also impeccable.”

Bugatti London offers its customers a chauffeur-driven collection service, along with access to high-end courtesy cars while maintenance work is undertaken. Tellingly, no prices are quoted. However, Bugatti London charges up to £50 for an espresso inside its Mayfair showroom, which indicates just how daunting your servicing bill might be.

