London’s hottest coffee: £50 Bugatti espresso wakes up Mayfair

The first coffee bar inside a Bugatti dealership has opened in London. H.R. Owen Bugatti, located on Bruton Street in Mayfair, is the home of Ettore’s Espresso Bar.

Its name comes from Ettore Bugatti, the Italian-born French designer and engineer who founded his own car company in 1909.

The coffee bar is themed around Bugatti’s heritage, with a high-end Italian espresso machine and specially trained barista on-hand to make drinks.

Make mine a single shot…

H.R. Owen’s Bugatti showroom was previously off-limits to the public, with access on an invite-only basis. However, the new coffee bar means visitors can see inside the venue, and browse a range of Bugatti merchandise. Those wanting the ultimate coffee experience, however, will need to dig deeper into their pockets.

For a not-inconsiderable £50, you can buy The Ettore Shot espresso. This is served in a carbon fibre cup, and gives you access to the exclusive Bugatti lounge.

While sipping your espresso (try not to calculate the cost of each sip) you take a seat in a leather and carbon fibre armchair, surrounded by a range of art installations and sculptures.

Caffeine and machines

Bugatti ambassadors will be on-hand to explain the history of the marque to Ettore Shot customers. Most importantly, they will show off the now-sold-out Chiron hypercar.

For those who prefer not to to spend £50 on their morning dose of caffeine, the coffee bar serves more affordable drinks to take away.

This is not the first time Bugatti has offered money-no-object trinkets. The company previously revealed a £215,000 pool table made from carbon fibre and aluminium. The first completed pool table was displayed in the Cidade da Cultura Galicia cultural centre in Spain.

