Rolex store in Knightsbridge is latest target for Just Stop Oil vandalism campaign

Just Stop Oil supporter vandalising the Knightsbridge Rolex store

Rolex is the latest target of Just Stop Oil’s campaign of vandalism with paint sprayed on its Knightsbridge store this morning.

The famous watchmaker was set upon by two activists this morning who daubed orange liquid on the glass shop-front.

Met Police officers “were quickly on the scene and arrested them on suspicion of criminal damage.”

“Both have been taken into custody at a central London police station.”

Just Stop Oil have been engaging in direct action for the past 28 days, targeting high-end shops, public buildings, roads and bridges, in a bid to bring attention to the UK government’s policies on fossil fuels.

This week it targeted high-end car showrooms in Mayfair, Madame Tussauds, and the centre of the City of London.

One activist who was held by police, Adrian Johnson 56, a former deputy headteacher, said “the breakdown of the climate is here and it is due to the extraction and use of fossil fuels. Any new fossil fuel projects will cause irreparable damage to the climate..”

Protesting the government’s granting of over 100 new oil and gas licenses”, he said it “makes no sense and it’s reckless beyond belief. That’s why I have decided to take action. I can no longer sit back and ignore it.”