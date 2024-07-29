Just Stop Oil protestors arrested at London Gatwick Airport after blocking departure gate

Just Stop Oil activists block a departure gate at Gatwick. Credit: Just stop Oil

Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested at Gatwick Airport after blocking departure gates in the South terminal.

Seven protestors entered the terminal and used suitcases with lock-on devices to block the gates at around 8am on Monday morning.

Videos posted on X show travellers stepping over the cases and making continuing to make their way to the flights.

Sussex police said eight people have been arrested in connection to the incident. “Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of interfering with public infrastructure, and a heightened police presence should be expected at this time,” Sussex police said.

“As long as political leaders fail to take swift and decisive action to protect our communities from the worst effects of climate breakdown, Just Stop Oil supporters, working with other groups internationally, will take the proportionate action necessary to generate much needed political pressure,” the group said in a statement.

🚨 BREAKING: GATWICK DEPARTURE GATES BLOCKED



✈️ 7 Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the southern terminal at Gatwick airport, joining 21 other groups in the @_oilkills international uprising.



🛢️ Demand our government Just Stop Oil by 2030 — https://t.co/xAyrqHDJYe pic.twitter.com/578htw3tAa — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 29, 2024

One 63 year-old protestor said: “We’ve just had the hottest three days on earth in recorded history and possibly for hundreds of thousands of years. Innocent people around the world already face extreme weather and deadly heat and no one is prepared for the societal collapse that unchecked global heating will bring.”

It comes as part of a wider campaign of disruption at UK airports and around the world, dubbed ‘Oil Kills’ Some 21 groups across 12 countries have taken action so far, including Extinction Rebellion.

A number of UK hubs, including Heathrow, London City and Stansted have been granted injunctions by the High Court to stop activists disrupting flights over the peak summer months.

A London Gatwick spokesman said: “London Gatwick is open and operating normally today.“There are a small number of protesters at the airport who have now been arrested and are being removed from the airport.”