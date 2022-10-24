Four Just Stop Oil activists arrested after smearing cake on Madame Tussauds model of King Charles III

Just Stop Oil

Four Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested for criminal damage after throwing cake at a Madame Tussauds’ model of King Charles.

The campaigners were held by police after launching the stunt on Monday morning.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: We responded quickly to an incident at Madame Tussauds after two people threw food at a statue at approximately 10:50hrs.”

“Four people have been arrested for criminal damage related to this incident.”

The group said two of its supporters bought tickets to the London attraction, and when inside “stepped over the rope barrier separating the King from the public and smeared the model with chocolate cake.”

Just Stop Oil named the two activists as Eilidh McFadden, 20, from Glasgow and Tom Johnson 29, from Sunderland.

The campaigning group has now held 24 days of direct action across the UK raising awareness of the impact of fossil fuels on the planet, causing major disruption on the transport network in particular.

“We are here because we seek to protect our freedoms and rights” they said, protesting inaction over climate change and the government’s pursuit of more fossil fuels.

Quoting the late Queen Elizabeth who said at last year’s COP 26, “The time for words has moved to the time for action”, the Just Stop Oil activists said her successor King Charles III “abandoned” plans to attend and deliver a speech at the next COP meeting, in a few weeks.

It was reported outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss convinced the King, who is a campaigner on conservation and environmental issues, not to attend because it would be political interference – which the monarch should avoid.