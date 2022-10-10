More than 100 arrests after environmental activists block central London

Just Stop Oil disrupt London this weekend

The Met Police made more than 100 arrests after environmental activists blocked parts of central London this weekend.

Campaigners from Just Stop Oil and Animal Rebellion were detained by authorities after protesting at landmarks including Westminster Bridge and Piccadilly Circus.

Police arrested activists in Berwick Street who were intending to cause criminal damage, seizing items including fire extinguishers filled with paint.

In Green Park, officers held two involved in incidents at shops in central London, while nine were arrested over criminal damage involving throwing paint at restaurants.

18 protestors from Animal Rebellion who blocked Westminster bridge were also detained.

On Saturday, 24 Just Stop Oil demonstrators were held by authorities, and a further 47 on Sunday, for trying to block Piccadilly Circus, including using locking devices.

Just Stop Oil said it was the ninth day of direct action, protesting the government’s commitment to extracting more fossil fuels.

Superintendent Chris Green said: “This weekend we saw repeated efforts to cause damage to businesses and to unreasonably disrupt the lives of ordinary Londoners by blocking roads.

“The policing operation required to respond to these challenges is significant. It requires many officers out on the ground in key locations in addition to those who are needed to process prisoners and then carry out the investigations to turn arrests into charges and ultimately, outcomes at court.

“We fully support peaceful protest and will always try to work with organisers so that protests can go ahead safely, but the public rightly expect us to respond swiftly and effectively where protest crosses the line into criminality.