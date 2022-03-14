Arrests made as Extinction Rebellion activists douse Barclays office in oil

The Barclays sign covered in oil.

Extinction Rebellion activists have doused the Barclaycard headquarters in fake oil to protest against the bank’s fossil fuel investments.

Green rabble rousers from Extinction Rebellion Midlands climbed the outside of the Barclaycard headquarters in Northampton to erect a banner which read “better without Barclays” while oil was used to cover the foyer and exterior of the building. Police have made four arrests at the scene and are holding suspects in custody.

If the UK banking sector was a country, it would be the world’s 9th biggest polluter 😱

Banks like @Barclays are making an eye-watering amount of money financing companies who are destroying our environment, like the #FossilFuels industry.

We would be #BetterWithoutBarclays pic.twitter.com/EXDp6ibP5Z — Extinction Rebellion Midlands (@MidlandsXR) March 14, 2022

“Police were called to Barclays Bank in Pavilion Drive, Northampton, at about 11am this morning (March 14) to reports of a protest,” a spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police told City A.M..

“Four people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remain in police custody at this time,” the spokesperson added.

Activists said they targeted Barclays because the bank invests billions of pounds into the fossil fuel industry.

Pictures from the scene of the protest, showing fake oil being splashed over the exterior of the Barclays building in the Brackmills Industrial Estate, Northampton.



Police are also at the scene and have made several arrests already. pic.twitter.com/bpVF2h9JvF — Megan Hillery (@MeganHillery) March 14, 2022

“We are here today to ask Barclays to stop funding Fossil fuel,” activist Phyllis Lake said in comments to Chronicle Live.

“They say that they are cutting out their fossil fuel funding, they say that they are going green, but in actual fact that’s just not happening,” Lake added.

According to Market Forces Barclays has issued $145bn of financing for fossil fuel since the year the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, making the bank the biggest financier of fossil fuels in Europe and the seventh-largest in the world.

An Extinction Rebellion activist is arrested by local police.

“In 2020 Barclays invested $20bn in fossil fuels,” said a spokesperson for XR. “While everyone was worried about paying their bills Barclays was investing in fossil fuel and making big profits.”

At today’s protest activists even made it inside the building, staging a protest which saw two campaigners dressed in suits and top hats play a copy of the game Monopoly, dubbed Catastrophe, in the foyer.

Read more: As cost of living crisis rages, Extinction Rebellion plots to block oil refineries across the UK next month