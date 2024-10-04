Transport secretary turns off London Euston’s giant ad board

A view of the large advertising board at Euston train station in north London, which has been switched off by Network Rail following criticism it made the passenger experience worse. The Government-owned company said reviewing how the screen is used is part of a five-point plan aimed at improving the station. Picture date: Friday October 4, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story RAIL Euston. Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA Wire

The government and Network Rail have launched a major review of London’s Euston station, as its giant ad board is turned off with immediate effect.

It acknowledged that longer-term change is needed but put forward a five-point plan in the interim.

In a statement today, the government and Network Rail said Euston is an “outdated station” and is in “major need of overhaul and has led to some very uncomfortable and unpleasant conditions for passengers.”

The government said it has tasked the station’s staff and rail operators with making improvements and set aside five immediate steps.

It has ordered a review of “passenger information provision and circulation, including a shutdown and review of the use of overhead advertising boards.”

A review of how passengers board trains, especially during disruption, will also be undertaken.

Read more HS2 back in the spotlight amid job cuts and Euston woes

The immediate steps, the government said, are “getting a grip on overcrowding”, which is often worse during train strikes or delays.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “For too long, Euston station simply hasn’t been good enough for passengers.

“That’s why I’ve tasked Network Rail with coming up with a clear plan to immediately improve conditions for passengers. This includes a shutdown of the advertising boards from today to review their use.

“We know Euston needs a permanent solution and are working hard to agree this – but these immediate steps will help to alleviate some of the issues the station has been facing.”

Gary Walsh, route director for West Coast South, said: “Passengers haven’t received the experience they deserve at Euston recently, and we need to do better.

“Our five-point plan will help improve things for passengers in the short term by creating more space, providing better passenger information, and working as an industry to improve the reliability of train services on the West Coast Main Line.”

Plans have been drawn up to rebuild Euston as part of HS2. However, despite the work already carried out at the station and surrounding area, it’s unclear if the new high-speed rail line will ever make it to Euston.