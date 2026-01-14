Prudential names HSBC veteran Douglas Flint as new chair

Douglas Flint has been appointed the chairman of Prudential.

Prudential has tapped the former chairman of banking juggernaut HSBC Douglas Flint as its new chair.

The London-listed financial services giant said on Tuesday Flint would succeed retiring Shriti Vadera, who has been in the post since January 2021.

Flint served as HSBC’s chair from 2010 to 2017, following a stint as group finance director from 1995 to 2010.

Since 2018, he has chaired both IP Group and Abderdeen, overseeing the latter as it reintroduced the vowels to its name.

“[Flint] brings extensive experience leading global financial institutions, alongside deep experience in Asia, and is ideally positioned to lead the next stage of the Group’s development, taking forward the strong foundations and momentum created during Shriti’s tenure,” said senior independent director Jeremy Anderson, who led the search for Vadera’s successor.

Prudential to splash cash to shareholders

Prudential pocketed $1.6bn in pre-tax operating profit for the first half of 2025., up six per cent year-on-year.

In the first half the group hiked its dividend 13 per cent to 7.71 cents per share. The board expects this to grow more than ten per cent over the 2025-2027 period.

Anil Wadhwani, Prudential’s chief executive, said: “Douglas brings extremely valuable expertise to the board and his deep knowledge of Asia is particularly important for the company. I look forward to working with him to shape the next phase of Prudential’s growth.”

Vadera said: “I am delighted Douglas will succeed me as we complete the delivery of our current transformation plan and start to consider the next phase of Prudential’s growth strategy. His deep understanding of global finance, and extensive knowledge of Prudential’s markets will be invaluable.”

Vadera served in the government of Gordon Brown from 2007 to 2008 in the Cabinet Office, Department for Business, Innovation and Skills and Department for International Development.

She chaired Santander UK from March 2015 to October 2020, becoming the first woman to lead a major British bank.



