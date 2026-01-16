AI investment set to accelerate UK transport upgrades

This push follows the Department for Transport's 'Transport AI Action Plan'

Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to play a bigger role in the day-to-day running of Britain’s transport networks, with ministers and industry figures saying that digital investment will now move from pilot projects to country-wide deployment.

Transport Select Committee chair Ruth Cadbury told transport and tech leaders on Thursday that the government remains committed to backing AI and data-driven tools to improve road and rail performance, as pressure mounts to cut delays and improve reliability.

“The government will continue to invest in AI and digital technology to improve the performance of Britain’s road and rail networks”, Cadbury said at the Transport AI Summit, adding that new tech would be key to tackling ongoing issues like potholes or congestion.

The MP also highlighted the role of specialist providers in speeding up maintenance and improving connectivity, which she stressed was essential for economic growth and job creation.

Core AI infrastructure

Industry leaders said the real focus should now be on moving from experimentation to embedding these AI tools into core transport operations.

Daren Wood, chief tech officer at rail technology provider Resonate Group, explained that these tools were becoming central to the performance of the UK’s national infrastructure.

“Having a fully optimised transport network supported by the latest digital capabilities is vital for unlocking future economic growth”, he said.

Read more AI Takes Airport Travel as 1ST Airport Taxis and UK Hubs Turn to Predictive Technology

“Britain’s roads and rail routes serve as critical national infrastructure connecting businesses, which in turn helps create jobs and opportunities”.

This push follows the Department for Transport’s ‘Transport AI Action Plan’, published a few months ago, which set out plans to use the technology for predictive maintenance, smarter traffic systems and improved journey planning.

But as transport systems turn digital, security risks are set to rise.

Graeme Stewart, head of public sector at Check Point Software, warned that AI adoption must be matched with stronger cyber defences.

“With AI set to play a major role in the future of the UK’s transport infrastructure, it’s crucial that the necessary security safeguards are put in place”, said Stewart.

“Policymakers overseeing roads, rail and transport systems must remain vigilant at all times”.