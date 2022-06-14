TEN campaigners arrested after daubing Treasury with red paint in fossil fuel protest

Just Stop Oil demonstrator with a police officer during the protest

The front of HM Treasury’s building was daubed with red paint as 10 Just Stop Oil campaigners were arrested accused of crimes including criminal damage and causing a public nuisance.

Environmental protestors were pictured on the grass in front of the building on Monday with red paint on the pavement, before police arrived to detain them.

In a post on social media by Rebel Media, the demonstration was done “in protest against new oil and gas investment the government is pushing ahead with, against all scientific advice”.

The Metropolitan police said in a statement: “At 10:40hrs on Monday, 13 June officers on duty at the junction of Horseguards and Birdcage Walk witnessed a group throwing paint and attaching themselves to the exterior of a building.”

“Additional officers attended. Three women and seven men were arrested for offences including criminal damage and causing a public nuisance.”

“They were taken into police custody and have since been bailed.”

This comes as the government looks to shore up its energy security by exploring the opening of coal and nuclear power plants.

On Tuesday, the secretary of state for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced that his May request for the national grid to keep three power stations open in the winter had produced a positive result.

He said on Twitter “EDF has today confirmed West Burton will remain online”, and two others were being discussed.

Following “uncertainty in Europe following the invasion [of Ukraine], it’s right we explore all options to bolster supply”, he added.

A Treasury spokesperson said “North sea oil and gas are going to be crucial to the UK’s domestic energy supply and security for the foreseeable future – so it is right we continue to encourage investment there.”

There are already numerous generous incentives available to bolster investment in renewable energy, including the super-deduction, the UK’s competitive R&D tax relief regime and the Contracts for Difference scheme – making sure the UK continues to invest in clean energy too.”

