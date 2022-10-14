24 arrests: Climate activists target Met HQ with paint and gluing themselves to road

Screenshot from Just Stop Oil, where a demonstrator is arrested after spraying the New Scotland Yard sign with paint.

Police arrested 24 campaigners who daubed orange paint at New Scotland Yard and blocked a road by gluing themselves to it.

Officers detained the campaigners who are continuing a near two-week campaign of disruption, protesting policies about fossil fuels.

In a statement, the Met police said “officers have arrested 24 protesters on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage after activists sprayed orange paint at New Scotland Yard’s revolving sign; and wilful obstruction of the highway after they sat down in the carriageway outside New Scotland Yard.”

🎨 BREAKING: LORA JOHNSON THROWS PAINT ON MET POLICE HQ 🎨



⚖️ New oil and gas will lead to crop failure, food shortages and the collapse of law and order. Human civilisation as we know it is on the verge of collapse.#FreeLouis #FreeJosh #CivilResistance pic.twitter.com/EjeBaI8UcD — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 14, 2022

“Several individuals ‘locked on’ or glued themselves onto the road surface. Specialist officers have now removed them and they are being taken into custody at various central London police stations.”

Earlier in the day, Just Stop Oil protestors flung soup at vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” masterpiece in the National Gallery.

Following the latest action by the group, a spokesperson insisted “the climate crisis is the greatest threat to law and order, the police should stop arresting non-violent people seeking to protect humanity and either join us or start arresting those planning our deaths.”