Just Eat offers restaurants bikes, loans and cashback as they falter amid historic inflation

Just Eat has unveiled a £1m support package with financial support for its independent restaurant partners as they struggle amid inflationary pressures.

Small, independent firms in the UK will be able to access the support package, which includes marketing and financial support and does not need to be re-paid.

Businesses have been struggling in the aftermath of the pandemic due to hiked labour and energy costs, with inflation hitting 40-year highs this year.

The food delivery platform said firms could also access “fast funding with flexible repayments” via You Lend, with “market leading terms” of finance.

It has also partnered with Booker to offer partners cashback on their supply purchases.

Just Eat will also provide 1,000 discounted pedal bikes so restaurant partners can save on delivery fuel costs.

“Our restaurant partners are facing an increasingly tough economic climate ,” Andrew Kenny, UK managing director at Just Eat, said.

He added: “Brexit has reduced the supply of staff and delivery drivers, multiple Covid lockdowns forced the closure of dine-in businesses, and inflation has now put upward pressure on prices, as well as on customers’ wallets.

“Supporting our independent restaurant partners is a key priority for us. We hope that this financial package will provide them with the support they need during what is a challenging time for them to operate.”