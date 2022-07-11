Domino’s poaches Just Eat’s finance director for top board role

Domino’s has appointed a new chief financial officer, poaching Just Eat’s UK and Ireland regional finance director.

The pizza chain announced on Monday that Edward Jamieson will join the board of directors in October 2022.

Jamieson’s CV includes a four year stint at the food delivery platform, where he helped the UK arm boost revenue by some 300 per cent since 2018.

He will step into the shoes of David Surdeau, who has been acting as interim chief financial officer since November 2021.

“I am excited to be joining Domino’s, which is an iconic brand, much-loved by customers, with lots of potential for continued growth,” Jamieson said.

It comes as Premier Inn owner Whitbread picked Domino’s boss Dominic Paul as its new chief executive at the end of last month.

Paul will leave his role at Domino’s Pizza in December 2022 and step into the shoes of Alison Brittain, who has overseen the historic 280-year-old company over the past six years.

Paul headed Whitbread’s Costa Coffee brand as chief executive officer from 2016 to 2019, before the coffee chain was sold for £3.9bn to Coca Cola.

“It has been a privilege to be CEO of Domino’s, a company with a powerful brand, brilliant team and superb franchisees,” Paul said.