Jonbon can Bridge the gap in Ascot’s Clarence House

Jonbon won the Grade One Tingle Creek on his last start

HOPEFULLY the temperature rises a bit before the weekend because the Clarence House (3.37pm) at Ascot could be a belter.

We’ll have to wait to see if El Fabiolo and JONBON turn up, but let’s hope they do because if both are at their best it could be a real spectacle.

The former is clearly a very good horse, but I’m still not sold on his jumping and while he beat Jonbon in last year’s Arkle, I’m not convinced Nicky Henderson’s charge was at his best.

Since that defeat, Jonbon has been virtually flawless and I’d much prefer to back him than El Fabiolo, especially as there’s still a decent chance that the Irish raider doesn’t make the trip over.

The outlook looks bleaker for Haydock, but if the card does go ahead, I’d be keen on FAMOUS BRIDGE in the Peter Marsh Chase (3.15pm).

Royale Pagaille is clearly the one to beat on the back of his Betfair Chase win, but his preparation hasn’t gone smoothly having had to miss the King George and I’m not entirely convinced Venetia Williams’ horses are in great form.

Her runner might outclass these anyway, but the fact he has to give 27lbs to Famous Bridge won’t be easy.

Nicky Richards’ eight-year-old is a real improver and he looks one of those horses that only does what he needs to, so there could be stacks more improvement to come.

At odds of around 9/2, he looks decent value given how little weight he’ll have to carry.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Famous Bridge 3.15pm Haydock

Jonbon 3.37pm Ascot