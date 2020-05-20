Johnson & Johnson stops selling Baby Powder talc in US amid cancer claims

Johnson & Johnson last night said it would stop selling its talc Baby Powder in the US and Canada, saying demand had dropped in the wake of what it called “misinformation” about the product’s safety amid a barrage of legal challenges.

Johnson & Johnson faces more than 19,000 lawsuits from consumers and their survivors claiming its talc products caused cancer due to contamination with asbestos.

“I wish my mother could be here to see this day,” said Crystal Deckard, whose mother Darlene Coker alleged Baby Powder caused her mesothelioma. She dropped the suit filed in 1999 after losing her fight to compel Johnson & Johnson to divulge internal records. Coker died of mesothelioma in 2009.

In its statement, Johnson & Johnson said it “remains steadfastly confident in the safety of talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder,” citing “decades of scientific studies.”

Johnson & Johnson has faced intense scrutiny of the safety of its baby powder following an investigative report by news agency Reuters in 2018 that found the company knew for decades that asbestos lurked in its talc.

Internal company records, trial testimony and other evidence show that from at least 1971 to the early 2000s, the company’s raw talc and finished powders sometimes tested positive for small amounts of asbestos.

The Reuters article prompted a stock selloff that erased about $40bn from Johnson & Johnson’s market value in one day and created a public relations crisis as the blue-chip healthcare conglomerate faced widespread questions about the possible health effects of one of its most iconic products.

Johnson & Johnson has also been the target of a federal criminal investigation into how forthright it has been about its talc products’ safety, an investigation by 41 states into its baby powder sales, which it disclosed in April, and an investigation into health risks of asbestos in talc-containing consumer products by a Congressional subcommittee.

US Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, who led the Congressional inquiry, described Johnson & Johnson’s decision to stop selling talc baby powder as “a major victory for public health”, adding: “My Subcommittee’s 14-month investigation revealed that Johnson & Johnson knew for decades that its product contains asbestos.”

In response to evidence of asbestos contamination presented in media reports, in the court room and on Capitol Hill, Johnson & Johnson has repeatedly said its talc products are safe, and do not cause cancer.

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday said it had stopped shipping talc baby powder when the covid-19 crisis led to limits on shopping and manufacturing, and that now it would wind down North American sales.