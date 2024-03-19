Jimmy Ting heading to War on Wings of Amazing Duck

Trainer Jimmy Ting is looking for his first winner in over two months

ONE TRAINER in desperate need of a change of fortune is Jimmy Ting, who presently is having a season to forget, with just four wins leaving him sitting at the bottom of the championship table.

Ting started his training career in 2018/19 with a flourish, saddling 38 winners and bagging his first Group Two victory with Amazing Star in the Sprint Cup.

Since then life has become gradually tougher – his last winner being nearly two months ago – and his stable is currently less than half-full.

There have, however, been signs of a revival in the past month with a number of his gallopers making the frame, and he could finally visit the winners’ circle with AMAZING DUCK in the Russell Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

The front-running four-year-old makes his first visit to the city track and there are reasons to believe he will be ideally suited by the sharp-turning course.

His form reads well, having beaten Hong Kong Derby contender Beauty Crescent over seven furlongs at Sha Tin in January, and recently when finishing a close-up fifth from a wide draw to Adefill in a competitive all-weather contest over the extended mile.

If the ‘Poon Train’ Matthew Poon can dictate the fractions right from the front, he is capable of causing a surprise.

The Tin Lok Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs is the feature race on the card, with the likes of last start winners Sugar Sugar, Colourful Emperor and Solar Partner on show.

Take a chance with well-handicapped WINGS OF WAR, who is 11 pounds better off with Sugar Sugar for under a length defeat last month and is favourably positioned in gate three.

POINTERS

Amazing Duck (e/w) 2.15pm Happy Valley

Wings of War 2.50pm Happy Valley