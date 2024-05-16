Jeremy Corbyn’s seat in Islington North is up for grabs, but who could stand against him?

Candidates can now apply to stand for the Labour Party in Islington North, in a process which could see them go up against former party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Applications will reportedly close on Monday, May 20, before shortlisting the following day.

On Friday, May 24, postal ballots will open, with online voting opening on Saturday, May 25, and an online hustings event on Wednesday, May 29. Results are set to be announced on Saturday, June 1.

Jeremy Corbyn who led Labour from 2015 to 2020, and won a majority of 26,000 at the 2019 election, was barred from standing as a party candidate by Sir Keir Starmer in 2023.

It came after Corbyn was suspended in 2020 for refusing to apologise for his comments in the wake of an Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report into antisemitism in Labour that “the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons”.

The Islington North constituency Labour Party (CLP) has backed Corbyn, including passing a 2023 motion by 98 per cent to “express it should be our democratic right to select our MP”.

Who could run against Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn himself has not yet confirmed whether he plans to run as an independent, having represented his seat since 1983. But he has vowed he has “no intention” to stop “fighting for a fairer society on behalf of the people of Islington North”.

But who could we see running against Corbyn in Islington North?

Paul Mason

Former Newsnight and Channel 4 journalist and political campaigner Paul Mason has confirmed he will be applying for selection.

Mason has previously unsuccessfully attempted to be selected to run for Labour in Greater Manchester, Sheffield Central and South Wales.

He posted on X, formerly Twitter: “I worked hard for Jeremy Corbyn while leader and I hope to build on the decades of tireless work he’s done for local people.

“I backed Keir Starmer, and took part in his leadership campaign in 2020, because I knew he could put us where we are today – on the brink of a Labour government that will give Britain its future back.”

Mason also told LabourList: “What’s made me want to stand is it’s crunch time in British politics.

“The Labour government that is about to take power will have one chance to convince millions of people who are sick of politics, who are sick of being financially insecure and powerless, that we can make a difference.”

Christian Wolmar

Transport commentator and author Christian Wolmar has also confirmed he will apply to stand in the north London seat.

Wolmar describes himself on his website as “an award-winning writer and broadcaster specialising in transport and the author of a series of books on railway history”.

He campaigned to be Labour’s candidate for London mayor in 2016 and also stood for selection in the December 2016 Richmond Park & North Kingston by-election.

Wolmar told the journalist Michael Crick, who runs the ‘Tomorrow’s MPs’ X, formerly Twitter, page: “The answer to your question is Yes… I’m putting my name forward.”

Praful Nargund

Islington councillor Praful Nargund is also reportedly widely expected to stand for selection.

Nargund sits on the Labour Party’s Council of Skills Advisers and works in fertility treatment and as an “entrepreneur and campaigner”.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he was previously managing director of Create Fertility, which ran a string of clinics across the UK.

Nargund, who despite reports has not yet publicly announced his intention to stand, states on his website that he is “campaigning for a skills revolution, so that skills and training can help end the lottery of birth and background”.

He said: “In Islington, I’ve campaigned on issues such as the staffing shortages in the NHS and insulating the homes of the thousands of people living in fuel poverty in our borough.”

The Labour Party and Jeremy Corbyn have been approached for comment.