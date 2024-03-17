Jeremy Corbyn looks set to run against Labour in Islington North

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is expected to run as an independent candidate in Islington North. Photo: PA

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is expected to run as an independent candidate in Islington North when the next election rolls around.

Corbyn has said he will “continue” to serve his constituents, in effect confirming his plans to run against his former party in North London where he was first elected in 1983.

The Sunday Times reported that an activist in Corbyn’s constituency, where he has a 26,188 majority, has enquired with a printing firm about the cost of having election leaflets made.

Leaked emails to the newspaper revealed the activist, who is unnamed, asked about producing campaign materials for “independent candidates in the election”, including 40,000 leaflets, 2,000 posters, 5,000 round candidate stickers and 500 lawn signs.

Corbyn’s spokesman said he had not sanctioned the emails, according to the Sunday Times, but the amounts reflect what would be needed to fight a parliamentary constituency election.

In response, Corbyn issued a statement saying: Jeremy is immensely proud to be the MP for Islington North and has spent the past 40 years fighting alongside his community for a better world.

“He is focused on that work, campaigning on the issues facing his constituents and doing his utmost to help those in need. That is what he will continue to do.”

Corbyn had the Labour whip removed three years ago following his response to an Equality and Human Rights Commission report into antisemitism under his leadership.

The 74-year-old MP refused to apologise for his comments, which claimed the problem had been overstated. It left Sir Keir Starmer banning him from being a future Labour candidate.

Since then, there have been suggestions that Corbyn may fight the seat as an independent, and also that he could consider running for the London mayoralty.

It comes as Labour is increasingly seen as on course to win a significant majority at the next general election, with an embedded poll lead of around 20 points over the Conservatives.

The party is yet to select its candidate in Islington for the election which must be held by January 2025 at the latest, amid what is widely seen as a purge of the left by Starmerites.

Corbyn’s friend and ally Diane Abbott, Britain’s first black female MP, also faces decisions over her future, having been removed from the parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) over a letter to the Guardian citing a so-called ‘hierarchy of racism’ for which she has apologised.

Abbott has also been at the centre of a racism row after Tory mega-donor Frank Hester reportedly said looking at her made him “want to hate all black women” and said she “should be shot”. He has apologised for being “rude” and that he “regards racism as a poison”.

City A.M. has approached Corbyn directly for comment.