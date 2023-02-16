Brexit is ‘only thing’ that divided Corbyn and Starmer in shadow cabinet, Diane Abbott says

Jeremy Corbyn (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Jeremy Corbyn “in his heart of hearts is a Brexiter”, one of his longest-standing allies has said, backing up a suspicion critics held during the EU referendum.

Diane Abbott, who served as his shadow home secretary, said on Wednesday that Mr Corbyn is “anti-EU” and saw it as “a conspiracy of business people”.

He followed the party membership in supporting Remain in 2016 but many believed the veteran activist was unenthusiastic about the campaign.

Sir Keir Starmer served as Mr Corbyn’s shadow Brexit secretary but has now blocked him from running again as a Labour candidate for Parliament over his response to antisemitism.

The current Labour leader has sought to distance himself from his predecessor but Ms Abbott said the “only thing” that divided the pair in the past was Brexit.

She told the News Agents podcast: “Jeremy in his heart of hearts is a Brexiter and Keir Starmer at that point was passionately pro-European.”

Pressed on whether Mr Corbyn really wanted out of the EU, she said: “Yes, I’ve known Jeremy a long time.

“Remember in the 80s, when both of us were starting out in the party, Tony Benn, who was a huge hero to all of us, and a hero to the Labour Party grassroots, he was anti-EU.

“He saw it as a conspiracy of business people and so on. So, that was the common view on the left in the 80s. And I think it’s the view that Jeremy still held.

“But Jeremy has always been about uniting the party, he knew most party members were pro-European. But himself, I would say, deep down he was a Brexiter.”

Asked if Mr Corbyn voted to Leave, Ms Abbott hesitated before saying: “Oh, he would have voted Remain because that was the policy of the party.”

Sam Blewett – Press Association

‘Flagrant attack on democracy’

Jeremy Corbyn said Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to bar him from standing as a Labour candidate at the next election is a “flagrant attack” on democracy.

Former Labour leader Mr Corbyn, who currently sits as an independent MP, hit out at his successor, describing the move as a “divisive distraction from our overriding goal: to defeat the Conservative Party”.

It comes after Sir Keir for the first time unequivocally barred Mr Corbyn from standing as a Labour candidate at the next general election.

The Labour leader also welcomed the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s (EHRC) decision to lift the party out of two years of special measures over its past failings on antisemitism.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Islington North MP Mr Corbyn said any attempt to block his candidacy for the seat was “denial of due process”.

"The Labour Party has changed," Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says, "from a party of protest, to a party of public service"



"[Labour] will never again be a party captured by narrow interests… if you don't like that, the door is open, and you can leave"https://t.co/dEAUSUQal6 pic.twitter.com/Uh53doKhdd — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 15, 2023

He said: “Ever since I was elected as a Labour MP 40 years ago, I have fought on behalf of my community for a more equal, caring and peaceful society. Day-in day-out, I am focused on the most important issues facing people in Islington North: poverty, rising rents, the healthcare crisis, the safety of refugees, and the fate of our planet.

“Keir Starmer’s statement about my future is a flagrant attack on the democratic rights of Islington North Labour Party members. It is up to them – not party leaders – to decide who their candidate should be.

“Any attempt to block my candidacy is a denial of due process, and should be opposed by anybody who believes in the value of democracy.”

He added: “At a time when the Government is overseeing the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, this is a divisive distraction from our overriding goal: to defeat the Conservative Party at the next general election.

“I am proud to represent the labour movement in Parliament through my constituency. I am focused on standing up for workers on the picket line, the marginalised, and all those worried about their futures.

“That is what I’ll continue to do. I suggest the Labour Party does the same.”

The Opposition leader used a speech on Wednesday to invite his opponents on the Labour left to leave the party, which he said is now “unrecognisable” from its form under Mr Corbyn.

“Let me be very clear, Jeremy Corbyn will not stand at the next general election as a Labour Party candidate,” Sir Keir said in east London.

Press Association – David Lynch