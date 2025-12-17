Jeremy Clarkson rakes in millions from Hawkstone brewery

Jeremy Clarkson fronts Clarkson's Farm for Amazon Prime. Credit - Getty

Profit at Jeremy Clarkson’s brewery Hawkstone has surged during its latest financial year after its sales almost tripled, it has been revealed.

New accounts for the business behind the Cotswolds brewery show the firm’s total equity jumped from £432,512 to just over £3m in the year to 31 March, 2025.

Total equity is the overall owner’s stake in a business and is calculated as total assets after total liabilities are taken away. It includes stock and retained earnings.

According to the results, which have just been filed with Companies House, Jeremy Clarkson’s business had current assets of just under £5m at the end of the financial year, a spark rise from the £1.7m it posted for the prior 12 months.

That total is made up of stocks going from £608,932 to £1.9m, debtors rising from £906,627 to £1.8m and cash in the bank and in hand growing from £203,875 to £1.2m.

Over the same period, the amount Jeremy Clarkson’s company owed to its creditors also increased from £1.6m to £2.6m.

The number of people employed by the brewery also rose from 28 to 53 in the year.

Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone growing fast

In an article in The Sunday Times earlier this year, it was revealed that Hawkstone’s sales had risen from £7.8m to £21.3m in the financial year.

The company does not file more detailed accounts with Companies House as it does not meat the threshold for being required to do so.

Jeremy Clarkson’s brewery Hawkstone is located in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire, and provides beer, cider, vodka and gin.

The brewery was founded in 2005 by Emma and Rick Keene. In 2021, the business collaborated with Jeremy Clarkson to produce Hawkstone Lager.

The TV presenter later bought a stake in the brewery which was then renamed.

Hawkstone was named by The Sunday Times as the 24th fastest-growing companies in Britain, rising to 23rd place this year.