Brewdog co-founder to plough millons into rescue bid for the struggling brewer

James Watt is set to plough his own money into the company

James Watt, the co-founder and former boss of Brewdog is to plough £10m of his own money into the company in a rescue bid for the craft brewer.

According to reports from Sky News, Watt, who stepped down as Brewdog’s chief executive in 2024, is assembling financial backing from external investors for the group.

Insiders said he had told prospective partners that he would commit £10m of his personal wealth to a bid.

News of his financial commitments comes just hours before suitors are being asked to table second-round offers for the craft brewer.

An initial round of bids was made for the company at the start of the week.

A number of multinational brewers are expected to be in the mix to buy the brewery assets and Brewdog brands, including Punk IPA and Elvis juice.

The Aberdeen entrepreneur, who founded the company in 2007, is said to be keen to acquire the group in its entirety, although the shape of a deal reportedly remains unclear this weekend.

Brewdog sale

It was reported last Saturday that Brewdog had been put up for sale, with Alix Partners brought in to assess prospective bidders.

A deal could see a large number of Brewdog’s roughly 220,000 individual shareholders, who became investors through its ‘Equity for Punks’ scheme, left with little return from their average outlay of roughly £400.

Hospitality sector struggles

The company raised about £75m overall from the sale of shares to customers, offering perks such as discounts and early access to new craft beers.

Its first such crowdfunding took place in 2009, while the most recent took place in 2021.

In 2017, TSG Consumer Partners took a 21 per cent stake in Brewdog in a deal which implied a unicorn valuation of at least $1bn (£732.55m).

But since the sale, the company has faced losses and the closure of bars.



It achieved gross sales of £357m in 2024, shipping products to over 50 countries, but lost £37m on turnover.



BrewDog trades from 72 bars globally, including in London and Las Vegas, but 10 of its bars were closed in July including its flagship Aberdeen site.

It employs roughly 1,400 people, and holds a 4 per cent share of the UK off-trade grocery market by value.

Brewdog response

Brewdog said: “As with many businesses operating in a challenging economic climate and facing sustained macro headwinds, we regularly review our options with a focus on the long-term strength and sustainability of the company.

“Following a year of decisive action in 2025, which saw a focus on costs and operating efficiencies, we have appointed AlixPartners to support a structured and competitive process to evaluate the next phase of investment for the business.

The brewer called the decision a “deliberate and disciplined step” focusing on strengthening the group’s brand and operations, believing it “will attract substantial interest”.



Brewdog had no further comment.