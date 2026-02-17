Brewdog faces hangover from ‘punk’ investment model

BrewDog's future is uncertain (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Once offering a craft beer revolution to its “punk” investors, Brewdog’s likely sale has angered some of its thousands of small-scale shareholders and could see the brand’s elements be flogged off in segments.

The UK’s largest independent brewer kickstarted the country’s craft beer obsession and challenged traditional financing models by offering cheap shares to consumers.

Brewdog notched a £2bn valuation in 2021 but it has been dogged by a series of image crises, including allegations of a “toxic” work culture.

Co-founder James Watt walked away from his post as CEO in 2024 though he retained a stake in the company.

Brewdog’s other co-founder, Martin Dickie, left the company for personal reasons last year as the brewers closed ten bars across the country in response to “ongoing industry challenges”.

The brewing chain had been known for its anti-establishment ideals, offering stakes for as low as £500 through its “equity for punks” scheme, which saw around 220,000 push the firm to scale rapidly.

Some punk investors feel short changed

But some of these “punk” shareholders have hit out at Brewdog, saying the announcement of its planned sale – first reported by Sky News – makes it unlikely they’ll ever see a return on their investment any greater than discounted pints.

While Brewdog’s crowdfunding model allowed it to raise £75m across seven investment rounds, shareholders are concerned that private equity firm TSG could take the lion’s share of an eventual sale.

TSG’s 18 per cent compound return agreement could allow the firm to claim up to £800m from the sale of Brewdog, some analysts have claimed.

Adrian Stalham, chief change officer at consultants Sullivan & Stanley, told City AM the “punk equity” model was not enough to ensure Brewdog’s permanent health.

He said: “Crowdfunded investors helped fuel its growth, buying into the brand’s original punk, upstart ethos as much as the financial upside, but they sit behind private equity in the queue when it comes to who gets paid in a sale.

“When valuations fall, that gap becomes very real. Growth ambition has to be supported by a solid operating model that can adapt when the market turns and steady execution.”

Ross Brown, a professor at the University of Aberdeen’s school of management, told City AM: “Once a brand famous for edgy, zany beers and off-the-wall products it now very much mirrors the bland and corporate incumbents it was meant to challenge.”

Brewdog brand could be broken up

The sale could see Brewdog broken up into three separate assets: its 72 bars, its brand and its brewing estate – based in Scotland, the US, Australia and Germany.

Chris Fletcher, a partner at consumer consultants Drayton, said Brewdog’s choice of consultants, London-based Alixpartners, will push for the “best value for investors and stakeholders,” meaning the firm could be carved up if necessary.

The brand’s network of bars and pubs could attract interest from global private equity, including big-game firms such as Blackstone or Bain Capital, Fletcher told City AM.

Europe’s most established beer companies – like Heineken, Carlsberg or Asahi – could be eyeing up BrewDog’s brewing facilities as well as its brand, he said.

Fletcher told City AM: “It would be great to see a single buyer take on Brewdog and successfully turnaround the whole business, but very few organisations have the scale and appetite to manage both brewing and hospitality together.

“The big question is how James Watt and Brewdog’s rebel roots will feel about selling to a global brewer like Asahi or Heineken. I’m sure that thought makes him, and a lot of customers, shudder.”

A spokesperson for Brewdog said: “As with many businesses operating in a challenging economic climate and facing sustained macro headwinds, we regularly review our options with a focus on the long-term strength and sustainability of the company.

“Following a year of decisive action in 2025, which saw a focus on costs and operating efficiencies, we have appointed Alixpartners to support a structured and competitive process to evaluate the next phase of investment for the business. This is a deliberate and disciplined step with a focus on strengthening the long-term future of the Brewdog brand and its operations.”

The brewer said it expects its sale will attract significant interest, but stressed no final decisions have yet been made.