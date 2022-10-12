JD Sports’ chief financial officer to exit sportswear retailer

Sneaker seller JD Sports has announced the departure of its chief financial officer next year.

The London-listed firm will now start hunting for a replacement for Neil Greenhalgh, with new chair Andy Higginson leading the search.

Greenhalgh, who has been with the high street staple for almost two decades and in his current role since 2018, said his decision was one he had been “considering for some time.”

He is expected to depart after spring 2023 and said he intends to help new leadership “settle into their roles”, as well as enabling a “smooth transition to a new CFO.”

The announcement follows the departure of the retailer’s former executive chairman Peter Cowgill earlier this year, when the retail veteran stepped down after his leadership became marred with scandal.

After decades at the helm of the London-listed firm, Cowgill stepped down following several brushes with the competition watchdog.

JD since split up the roles of chair and CEO, with new CEO Régis Schultz bringing in “a strong international and digital track record,” chair Higginson has previously said.

Shares in the retailer had plunged six per cent by Wednesday afternoon.

More to follow…