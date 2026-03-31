Driscoll’s Names Wadih J. Khayat Chief Financial Officer

Driscoll’s, the world’s leading fresh berry company, announced Wadih J. Khayat has joined the company as chief financial officer. Reporting to Driscoll’s CEO Soren Bjorn, Khayat will oversee global finance, technology and strategy. He will work closely with regional and functional leaders to ensure disciplined capital deployment and the long-term success of the company’s global network of independent growers.

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Khayat is a strategic finance executive and transformational change leader with deep global experience and a strong record of delivering results at scale. He joins Driscoll’s from The Coca-Cola Co., where he spent more than two decades leading major finance organizations worldwide. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and CFO for Coca-Cola’s Europe business, overseeing operations across 38 countries. He previously held senior leadership roles within Coca-Cola, including CFO for the Asia Pacific Group, and CFO and head of strategy for Coca-Cola Global Ventures at the company’s global headquarters in Atlanta. He began his career in audit at Ernst & Young.

“Wadih joins Driscoll’s at an important moment for our company,” said Soren Bjorn, CEO of Driscoll’s. “As we prepare to launch our next long-term strategic plan, his strategic financial expertise, disciplined execution and caring leadership will strengthen our financial foundation, support our global teams and position us for the future.”

“Driscoll’s has a century-long legacy of exceptional berries, strong partnerships with growers and a deep commitment to the communities where we live and work,” Khayat said. “That legacy drew me to the company, and it’s a responsibility I take seriously. I was especially struck by the strength of the brand, the trust it has earned globally and the unique network of independent growers and teams delivering berries every day. I’m excited about what lies ahead.”

Khayat was born in Lebanon and educated in France, and speaks English, French and Arabic fluently. After relocating from Ireland, he is based at Driscoll’s global headquarters in Watsonville, California.

About Driscoll’s

Driscoll’s is the global market leader of fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. With more than 100 years of farming heritage, Driscoll’s is a pioneer of berry flavor innovation and the trusted consumer brand of Only the Finest Berries™. With more than 900 independent growers around the world, Driscoll’s develops exclusive patented berry varieties using only traditional breeding methods that focus on growing great-tasting berries. A dedicated team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant pathologists, and entomologists help grow baby seedlings that are then grown on local family farms. Driscoll’s berries are grown in more than 20 countries and are available for consumers in more than 40 countries across North America, Australia, Europe, and China.

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Contact

Media Contact: press@driscolls.com

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