Victoria Lake Joins Cushman & Wakefield as Chief Financial Officer, APAC & EMEA

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has appointed Victoria Lake as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), APAC & EMEA.

Lake is a senior executive who joins from Accenture, where she was Deputy CFO of its substantial EMEA business. Her 20 years at Accenture involved serving in multiple leadership roles, including Managing Director, Accenture Corporate Development, leading M&A teams on acquisitions including five sustainability companies. Her experience also includes leading teams and large-scale programs across audit, advisory, client transactions, financial reporting and strategic planning. She began her career at Deloitte.

At Cushman & Wakefield, Lake will lead all aspects of finance for APAC and EMEA, partnering with regional leadership and global functions to accelerate growth and profitability. Lake, who will be based in London, is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

“I am delighted to welcome Victoria to the firm, and I know she will play an important role in the continued evolution of our finance capabilities,” said Neil Johnston, Global CFO, Cushman & Wakefield. “She is a senior leader who has designed and implemented finance transformations that improve decision-making and drive significant profitable growth and I’m looking forward to her joining our global finance leadership team.”

“Victoria will bring a depth of experience and expertise that will further accelerate our transformation to a globally integrated and digital enabled platform. This includes a fluency in digital operating models, AI and advanced analytics which will not only drive productivity and efficiency gains for our business but will also help broaden our suite of advanced digital tools for our salesforce, coupled with innovative solutions for our clients,” said Matthew Bouw, Chief Executive, APAC & EMEA, Cushman & Wakefield.

“Cushman & Wakefield is an excellent cultural and strategic fit and is an organization that shares my passion for connecting data to drive innovation and improved outcomes. I’m looking forward to contributing to its next phase of profitable growth,” said Victoria Lake, CFO, APAC & EMEA, Cushman & Wakefield.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for occupiers and investors with approximately 53,000 employees in over 350 offices and nearly 60 countries. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core service lines of Services, Leasing, Capital markets, and Valuation and other. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260313711371/en/

Contact

For Further Information Contact:

Richard Coleman

Head of Communications, APAC & EMEA

+44(0)203 296 4326

richard.coleman@cushwake.com

Lauren Joselyn

Associate Director, Communications

+44(0)203 296 3034

lauren.joselyn@cushwake.com

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Cushman & Wakefield has appointed Victoria Lake as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), APAC & EMEA.

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