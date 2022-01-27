January 27: The City View with Baton Systems’ Jerome Kemp

Today Andy talks to Jerome Kemp, President of Baton Systems, for a chat about distributed ledger systems and how his company is bringing ledgers into the 21st century. They discuss hashing, how this brings transparency to post-trade processing, why Baton Systems is at an advantage compared to the slow machinations of bureaucratic and established players in the field, and more.

We also hear the headlines: there’s news about Plan A and the Fed’s likely rate rise in March.