Square Mile to celebrate Queen’s platinum jubilee with Commonwealth Games baton relay

Queens Baton -Birmingham 2022

The Square Mile will celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee this weekend with a baton relay ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Her Majesty will be honoured during an afternoon of sport-themed activities hosted at Paternoster Square, next to St Paul’s Cathedral, on 4 June.

The event, beginning at midday, marks the closing stages of the baton’s relay trough all 72 Commonwealth countries, which the Queen is head of, before the games begin in late July.

Attendees on will be able to take part in sports, with the capital’s only professional basketball team, the London Lions, making an appearance.

Doubles table tennis dance

Chris Hayward, City of London Corporation Policy Chairman, said the 3-hour event will “offer Londoners the chance to share in the excitement as the Queen’s Baton Relay nears the end of its epic journey around the Commonwealth.



“Blending sport, street theatre and street food, it will bring vibrancy and life to one of the City’s key public squares during a weekend of celebrations to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s long reign.”

The baton will make its way to Blackfriars Pier at 12.15pm before making its way through the Square Mile to Paternoster Square for festivities.