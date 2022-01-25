City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

Baton Systems

Fintech firmBaton Systems has hired a Barclays Investment Bank veteran as its first-ever chief operating officer (COO), who will help scale the business.

David Ornstein, who departed the London-based bank after 13 years, has also held roles with Deutsche Bank and was COO of US Credit Markets and Bankers Trust.

The incoming COO will be based in New York, working closely with Baton founder and CEO Arjun Jayaram.

“I am delighted to welcome David to the company,” said Jayaram. “With vast experience delivering operational solutions for global businesses, he is a practitioner at the top of his game.”

Sidley

Law firm Sidley has hired a former senior government lawyer with the UK Department for International Trade as a new counsel in London.

Joining the global arbitration, trade and advocacy team, Christopher Lock is set to focus on UK trade controls, customs and economic sanctions in a post-Brexit world.

Lock brings more than a decade of UK and international trade law experience to the role.

“Chris is a strong addition to our interdisciplinary team of trade professionals operating around the globe,” said executive committee member Todd Friedbacher.

“London has become a critical market for domestic trade regulation, alongside Brussels and Washington, D.C., and Chris’ perspective bolsters our ability to serve clients wherever they encounter trade barriers.”

Really Local Group

High street developer Really Local Group has hired the former CEO of boutique cinema chain Everyman Cinemas as its new business development director.

Crispin Lilly, who brings nearly 30 years of experience in the UK cinema sector to the position, grew Everyman from 10 sites to 35 while at the helm.

The incoming director was previously vice president of business affairs at Cineworld for more than 20 years.

“What Preston and the team are delivering at the Really Local Group is both exciting and extremely relevant for the future of our high streets,” said Lilly.

“I am genuinely delighted to join the team, helping to refine and evolve the offer further, finding and delivering so many more unique sites across the country.”