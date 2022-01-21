City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

CISI

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) has confirmed that its long serving CEO Simon Culhane will step down.

Handing over the reins in September, Culhane will depart the top role after 18 years.

Culhane, who grew CISI’s workforce from just 65 staff, has overseen the City institute’s digital transformation with its new app.

“It has been a real honour and privilege to hold this position, for what will have been 18 years which have gone by in a flash,” said Culhane. “I feel that now is the right time to step down, after we celebrate our 30th Anniversary this year.”

The board has now begun the search process to find a successor.

CISI chair, Michael Cole-Fontayn added: “Simon has been instrumental in the growth of our global community of members and has built many important relationships around the world which contribute to its success; therefore, it would be our intention to engage Simon in an international ambassadorial role for an appropriate period.”

Kearney

Consultancy partnership Kearney has poached IKEA’s former head of sustainable mobility to direct its own sustainability team.

Angela Hultberg is set to advise Kearney’s clients on their sustainability strategy and adoption of greener practices, with a specific focus on the automotive, transport and retail sectors.

Hultberg, who has also held positions at PwC and on the COP26 climate champions team, joins as Kearney as it looks to develop into a market leader across Europe.

“I am thrilled to welcome Angela to the team at such an important time for our clients, who are facing enormous pressure to transition to sustainable practices, quickly,” global sustainability head and senior partner, Richard Forrest said.

“Angela’s passion and impressive track record for driving change towards sustainable business practices will be a highly valuable addition to the team.”

AXA Investment Managers

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) has snapped up a former London-based Barclays veteran and director for a new position in Paris.

Joining AXA IM’s research team, François Cabau has taken on the role of senior eurozone economist.

Cabau, who began his career at Société Générale CIB, joins the role in the French capital following his position as a director-senior European economist at Barclays.

The incoming economist will work jointly with fellow economist Hugo Le Damany and will report to head of macro research David Page.

His appointment comes alongside Claire Dissaux, who has been appointed senior sovereign emerging market credit analyst in the French capital.