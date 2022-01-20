PwC names veteran partner as new head of private equity division

PwC has named veteran PwC partner Hugh Lloyd Ellis as the new leader of its Private Equity business.

Ellis, who has worked at PwC for the more than 15 years, graduated with a degree in maths and economics from UCL 2003 before joining London-based accountancy firm Kingston Smith W1 the same year.

Between 2013 and 2015, Ellis spent two years working with PwC’s Hong Kong division advising clients looking to invest in China and southeast Asia.

In a statement, Ellis said: ““I’m really excited to be taking on the role of Private Equity Leader at PwC and look forward to bringing the best of the firm from across the UK to help our clients’ needs.”

“In a rapidly changing world the industry is uniquely positioned to play a vital role and use its capabilities, market position and willingness to drive change.”

“Private Equity funds can invest to generate positive financial and societal outcomes across all business sectors.”