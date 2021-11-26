City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

CO—RE

London commercial development firm CO-RE has posted a new chief executive to the helm, succeeding founding director David Ainsworth.

Stepping into the new role after joining the company in 2018, Bradley Baker is set to oversee the City’s River Court redevelopment, after securing planning permission last month.

Baker, who previously founded and headed the central London tenant representation team at Knight Frank, brings more than three decades worth of experience in the central London office market to the top role.

The incoming lead has advised on a number of major offices in the capital, including Estée Lauder’s HQ at 1 Fitzroy Place, Swiss Re’s acquisition of The Gherkin and Guardian Media Group’s headquarters at King’s Cross.

“Bradley is one of the most respected names in the central London office market,” Ainsworth, who will become an executive chairman, said.

Ainsworth added that Baker’s “unrivalled experience will continue to drive our success in leading our clients through a changing landscape and delivering best in class buildings”.

The Bank of London & The Middle East

TheBank of London & The Middle East (BLME) has hired a new chief operating officer (COO), after it launched a new Islamic digital bank, Nomo, earlier this year.

Joining from First Abu Dhabi Bank, Simon Gibbons brings over 30 years experience from Barclays UK and UAE, National Bank of Oman and International Bank of Qatar.

The incoming COO is set to oversee BLME’s operations, outsourcing, and IT infrastructure, after leaving the same position in 2017.

“It’s a great time to be re-joining BLME… The launch of Nomo, BLME’s new digital bank, earlier this year shows that the ambition is supported by a winning strategy,” Gibbons said.

Laiye

Intelligent automation provider Laiye has appointed a new general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, ahead of a $50m investment in the division over the next three years.

Neil Parker is set to lead Laiye’s first European operations, as the company grows its high ranking client list, which includes Porsche, AsraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

The incoming director joins from US data protection firm Veritas.

“I am delighted to join Laiye at this exciting stage of growth and expansion to bring a new and disruptive wave of Intelligent Automation to European customers,” Parker said.