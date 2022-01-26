City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

TheCityUK

TheCityUK has appointed the founder and CEO of Aquis Exchange as the inaugural chair of the industry body’s new business council.

Alasdair Haynes joins the council as one of many chief executives and chairs from around 35 firms in the financial and professional services industry.

The incoming chairman began his three-decade-long career in the City with Morgan Grenfell and has held senior positions at a number of investment banks, including HSBC and UBS.

“As someone with over 30 years’ industry experience, and obvious skills in launching successful start-ups, I know he will do a fantastic job guiding it through its foundational years and ensuring that TheCityUK can speak on behalf of every sort of company within the UK’s world-leading financial and related professional services ecosystem,” TheCityUK CEO Miles Celic said.

The business council, chaired by Sir Adrian Montague, will meet four times annually, with its first meeting taking place in spring.

Haynes said: “The UK’s financial and related professional services industry is a national asset, so it is vital to ensure the industry, government, and regulators work together to present a coherent and united vision for the industry at all levels.

“Doing so will allow the ecosystem collectively to operate as more than the sum of its many parts – and continue to deliver real benefits to the UK economy and society.”

Aon

Aon has bolstered its leadership team with a new London chief operating officer (COO) and a head of strategy and planning for its business services arm.

Stepping into the role of COO following several roles with Deutsche Bank, KPMG and UBS, Katy Whelan will focus on scaling the business’ operational infrastructure.

While Charles Stewart, who joins in early April, will support Aon Business Services on implementing its strategy.

Both will report to Aon UK COO and head of strategy for ABS Nathan Shanaghy.

“Their depth of expertise and strong track record in their respective sectors will provide great value to our clients,” said Shanaghy. “Both are highly respected, recognised leaders and will enhance our organisation’s operations, helping us to shape better decisions for our clients for years to come.”

Gleacher Shacklock

London-based corporate finance advisory firm Gleacher Shacklock has hired a new senior advisor.

Fiona Paulus brings 37 years of investment banking experience to the position.

The incoming advisor has previously held down a string of roles from across Credit Suisse, Royal Bank of Scotland and Citigroup.

“Fiona brings a broad range of banking, international business, resources and energy experience, which will be valuable to our continued growth and development,” chief executive Dominic Lee said.