Jaguar Land Rover rakes in £2.5bn profit despite stalled sales

Jaguar Land Rover has reported its highest profit in a decade. (Photo/Jaguar Land Rover)

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has achieved its highest profit for a decade despite its sales stalling during its latest financial year.

The Coventry-headquartered automotive giant has posted a profit of £2.5bn for the 12 months to 31 March, 2025.

The latest total is up from the £2.2bn profit it achieved in its prior year – itself its highest figure in a decade.

Jaguar Land Rover said the rise in its profit year-on-year “reflects higher volumes and a reduction in depreciation and amortisation, partially offset by an increase in variable marketing expense”.

The results come after luxury carmaker began sending cars to the US again after halting shipping on the back of President Donald Trump’s trade war.

The firm paused deliveries across the Atlantic on 7 April after Trump announced a 25 per cent levy on vehicles manufactured overseas.

In April, Jaguar Land Rover revealed it had revealed the luxury car maker has eliminated its net debt pile which totalled £5bn at its peak.

In September last year, the group announced plans to invest £500m to transform one its historic factories as part of its drive to build more electric vehicles.

Towards the end of 2024, the group hit the headlines after revealing a controversial rebrand of Jaguar.

Jaguar Land Rover hails ‘strong and consistent performance’

Chief executive Adrian Mardell said: ““JLR has ended the year with strong annual and quarterly earnings, including delivering our tenth consecutive profitable quarter and our net debt zero target.

“We have achieved record sales of Defender, revealed the stunning Jaguar Type 00 and we are preparing to launch the wonderful Range Rover Electric.

“This strong and consistent performance, the commitment of our people, partners and clients and the appeal of our luxury brands will support our response to current global economic challenges including the evolving global trading environment.”