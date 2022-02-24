I’ve found one who is Just Your Type for the Eider at Newcastle￼

Charlie Longsdon could be celebrating at Newcastle

NOT MANY races during the jumps season test a horse’s stamina quite like Newcastle’s Eider Chase (3.15pm), but tomorrow’s edition might not be quite as brutal given the forecast good-to-soft ground.

That said, staying will still be the name of the game and it looks a tough ask for impressive Classic Chase winner Eclair Surf to follow up in this off 11st 11lbs.

He was very good at Warwick, but this poses a different question, while the money has already come for Pat Fahy’s History Of Fashion and the value looks to have gone.

I’m always willing to back a couple of horses in a big handicap like this and first up is Charlie Longsdon’s JUST YOUR TYPE at 16/1 with Fitzdares.

He was running well at Lingfield last time and looked to be going as strongly as The Galloping Bear, who has won Haydock’s Grand National Trial since, when crumpling on landing and unseating Will Kennedy.

A true stayer, the demands of the Eider look made for him and I still think he’s on a decent mark, so he looks a good each-way bet.

My second selection is INNISFREE LAD for David Dennis and Theo Gillard.

He ran very well over an extreme distance at Kelso in December and then won a veterans’ handicap chase impressively two starts back at Plumpton.

I’d ignore his run over hurdles back at Plumpton last time as it came very quickly after his previous success.

A return to fences and the step back up to a marathon trip looks ideal and at 18/1 with Fitzdares, he is worth backing each-way.

POINTERS

Just Your Type e/w 3.15pm Newcastle

Innisfree Lad e/w 3.15pm Newcastle