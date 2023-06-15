It’s no John Wick, but Extraction 2 still delivers where Extraction 2 counts – in thrills, kills and chills

Action movie Extraction was a bold gamble for Netflix, which reportedly spent big on what they hoped would be their first big movie franchise.

But while it boasted huge viewing figures, it’s not exactly talked about in the same breath as John Wick. Nevertheless, Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2. He plays a former SAS operative and extraction specialist drawn out of retirement for a special mission: to rescue the wife of a Georgian mobster.

If you’re looking for action, you came to the right place. Director Sam Hargrave made his name as the stunt coordinator for the Russo Brothers, and is responsible for a lot of breathless Marvel moments in Extraction 2. Given the director’s chair and a big budget, he makes the set pieces look a billion dollars. Hemsworth fights his way through a sea of nameless henchmen in a way that’s stunning to watch, even if your TV isn’t supersized.

The trade-off is, unfortunately, a lacklustre story. The Extraction 2 plot setup is threadbare, with odd flashback sequences filling in why *this time it’s personal*. Still, those pesky talking parts pass by quickly, and soon it’s time for everyone to dodge a sea of bullets while Hargraves’ camera defies physics.

Had it been ninety minutes instead of over two hours, these lulls would have been easier to forgive. Just as the director elevates slight material behind the camera, Hemsworth lifts things in front of it. He’s free of the goofiness of his Thor persona, and instead glares menacingly as he finds new ways to butcher mercenaries.

There are notable appearances from Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko, although they’re so brief they aren’t more than posh cameos. As a light streaming diversion, Extraction fits the bill. Everyone involved delivers expertly crafted thrills that will be forgotten until “3xtraction” inevitably drops.

Extraction 2 is on Netflix now

