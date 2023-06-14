Schofield affair ‘deeply inappropriate’ but ITV boss tells MPs there was no evidence

Phillip Schofield.

Phillip Schofield’s affair with a young male colleague on This Morning was “deeply inappropriate”, the ITV chief executive has told MPs.

Dame Carolyn McCall faced questions from MPs about Schofield’s exit during Wednesday morning’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee session in Parliament.

She said the “imbalance of power… dynamics” made the relationship “deeply inappropriate”, and ITV would have taken action, but no evidence of the relationship appeared in reviews.

It comes after Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV and was dropped by talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague on the show.

Bosses said both Schofield and his younger lover “repeatedly denied” allegations of a relationship until the former presenter departed ITV and formally apologised.

Dame Carolyn, appearing alongside ITV managing director Kevin Lygo and general counsel and company secretary Kyla Mullins, said “we were repeatedly told nothing was happening”, and both men denied it “both formally and informally”.

She said: “There was only hearsay and rumour and speculation… Nobody on the board would have turned a blind eye to something as serious as this.”

Since Schofield’s exit, This Morning has been plagued with allegations of “toxicity”.

Dame Carolyn confirmed Schofield is “receiving counselling” and she is “very concerned” about his welfare. She also confirmed there is “no gagging order or NDA” to stop the younger lover speaking out about the situation.

The session is on ITV’s initial investigation into rumours regarding Schofield, the review by barrister Jane Mulcahy KC, the working culture on This Morning and other productions, as well as ITV’s use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and its whistleblowing policy.

Mulcahy will “consider the facts of this case” and assess ITV’s relevant processes and policies and review the handling of complaints dating back to January 2016.

The review is anticipated to be completed by the end of September this year.

