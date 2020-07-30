Invitational has just One to Master

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

WHEN Space Blues won Tuesday’s Lennox Stakes, we saw a horse who thrives over seven furlongs and the same can be said of ONE MASTER who looks to hold strong claims in Friday’s equivalent for fillies and mares, the Oak Tree Stakes (1.45pm).

William Haggas’ mare has run 18 times in her career and of her five wins, four have come over this seven-furlong trip.

Two of those have come in the last two runnings of the Prix de la Foret and it’s key that she isn’t penalised for the most recent victory at Longchamp.

Everything looks in place for a big performance at 7/4.

While she’s the most likely winner in my eyes, I wouldn’t put anyone off backing INVITATIONAL each-way at 16/1 with some firms offering four places.

Roger Varian’s four-year-old led them all a merry dance in the Duke Of Cambridge at Royal Ascot last time before falling in a hole a furlong or so from the finish.

A combination of a drop back in trip and a low draw means she can be ridden positively from the front again, and although she’s not in the same class as One Master, she could hit the frame.

It often pays to stay out of trouble in this race and Invitational could do exactly that.

The big race of the day is the King George Stakes (3.15pm) for which Battaash is a very strong favourite at 1/3.

He’s seeking a fourth win in a row in the race and, on paper, it looks a relatively straightforward task, however as we know these races aren’t run on paper and given his short price, I can’t resist taking him on.

He’s got very upset in the preliminaries in the past and while there are no crowds at Goodwood, Thursday is set to be an absolute scorcher which could count against him.

Charlie Hills’ sprinter has got pretty warm previously and those are the times when he’s underperformed, so if there’s ever a time he might bomb out it could be here.

As such, I like the chances of LIBERTY BEACH at 7/1 at a track we know she goes well at.

She hit the front far too soon at Sandown last time and threw the race away, and that shouldn’t be a problem this afternoon as Battaash will likely commit for home a long way out as he has always done in this race.

Jason Hart’s mount looks a very solid bet each-way, while she’s also the one to stick in the exacta with the Tote.

