Palestine Action: Invesco office attacked in latest red paint vandalism

Invesco’s Portman Square office was hit with a vandalism. (Image: Martin Pope/Getty Images)

Global investment firm Invesco has been hit in the latest string of “red paint” attacks on financial services companies.

The Atlanta-headquartered firm had its Westminster office vandalised on Monday as red paint and graffiti was left plastered across the side of the walls of the Portman Square building.

The vandalism, which was committed by activists from the Palestine Action group, called for the firm to “drop Elbit” – referring to the Israel-based military tech firm.

Invesco and the Metropolitan Police were approached for comment.

This follows an attack City AM reported on last month, targetting banking juggernaut JP Morgan which holds over $22m worth of shares in the Israeli company.

Financial services firms have long been the target of these “red paint” attacks, as protesters sought to pressure companies into divestments.

Barclays was the centre a fleet of vandalism in the last year, as the bank said groups were using intimidating tactics to harass staff both in person and online.

A spokesperson for Barclays at the time blamed “protests groups” who had “criticised Barclays for providing financial services to defence companies”.

Home secretary takes action on vandals

This follows Palestine Action group catching the attention of Home Secretary Yvette Cooper after footage was released of the group vandalising an RAF air craft.

Cooper said the act, which took place on Friday, was a “disgraceful attack” and “the latest in a long history of unacceptable criminal damage committed by Palestine Action”.

The Home Secretary has said the group will be defined as a terrorist organisation and a draft proscription order will be laid in Parliament next week.

The act will make it illegal to be a member of, or encourage support for, Palestine Action.

Failure to comply can result in prison sentences of up to 14 years, however most breaches are punishable via fines.