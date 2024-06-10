Barclays in Moorgate vandalised as three arrested in apparent Palestine protest

The same branch was previously targeted with paint at the start of May

Three men have been arrested after the daubing of red paint on a Barclays branch in Moorgate, following several previous incidents linked to pro-Palestine activists.

The men, aged between 34 and 45, were arrested in connection with “criminal damage” on Monday morning, the City of London Police said in a statement.

The police said the suspects were caught on its cameras at 3am approaching the Barclays branch.

While officers were on their way to the scene, the suspects are alleged to have sprayed the front of the branch with red paint from “an adapted fire extinguisher”.

Officers arrived, and three men were brought into custody following a short foot chase, the police said.

Pictures show red paint across the facade of the building, including the windows and front door.

Three men, aged between 34-45 years of age, have been arrested in connection with criminal damage at Barclays on Moorgate this morning.



They were seen on CCTV by our control and officers were sent to the scene. Following a short foot chase, three men were brought into custody. pic.twitter.com/eoUFlDMNky — City of London Police (@CityPolice) June 10, 2024

While police did not put forward any motive on Monday, the incident comes after several similar uses of red paint on Barclays branches linked to pro-Palestine activists.

The same Barclays branch in Moorgate was briefly cordoned off early last month after being sprayed with red paint.

Activists have criticised the high street bank’s funding of Israeli companies, with several removed from Barclays’ annual meeting last month. In January, activists occupied several Barclays branches while carrying Palestine flags.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Spooner commented on Monday: “Our extensive camera network located the suspects and enabled our officers to swiftly get to the scene and affect arrests.

“Criminal damage of businesses and institutions will not be tolerated and will result in police action.”

A pro-Palestine group shared a post on X showing more vandalism at Barclays branches.

A Barclays spokesperson said on Monday: “We provide vital financial services to US, UK and European public companies that supply defence products to NATO and its allies. Barclays does not directly invest in these companies.​

“The defence sector is fundamental to our national security and the UK government has been clear that supporting defence companies is compatible with ESG considerations. Decisions on the implementation of arms embargoes to other nations are the job of respective elected governments.”