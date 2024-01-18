Two Palestine activists arrested after they ‘sprayed paint and caused damage’ in City

Image shared on social media by Palestine activists of the vandalised building.

Two people suspected of being linked to the Palestine Action group have been arrested for alleged vandalism, days after a plot was unveiled to disrupt the London Stock Exchange.

The City of London Police confirmed today that two who were thought to be linked with the group were held over the incident on Wednesday.

This comes after Kuehne+Nagel’s cargo insurance firm was targeted yesterday, covered in red paint, over its alleged links to the Israeli military.

War erupted in the Middle East on 7 October when Hamas attacked Israel, killing more than 1,000 people, and taking hundreds hostage. Israel has since waged a military campaign in Gaza which has seen tens of thousands killed, injured and displaced, leading to anger and protest around the world.

The City of London Police posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter: “A man & a woman – believed to be linked to Palestine Action – have been arrested with criminal damage on St Clare Street on 17 January.”

“They allegedly sprayed paint on a building & caused damage to the glass. They have been bailed with conditions, pending further investigations”.

Palestine Action, which targets companies reportedly linked to Israel’s military, said on the site: “Palestine Action target Kuehne+Nagel’s cargo insurance firm in London.

“The company transport and provide security for Elbit’s Israeli weapons which are marketed as ‘battle-tested’ on the captive population of Gaza.”

Earlier this week, the Police presence in the City was heightened after six individuals were arrested on Sunday over an alleged plot to “disrupt” the London Stock Exchange.