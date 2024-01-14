Six activists arrested over plan to disrupt the London Stock Exchange

The police force said the investigation started after the Daily Express handed information about the alleged plot to the force on Friday.

Six individuals have been arrested over an alleged plot to “disrupt” the London Stock Exchange tomorrow morning, the Metropolitan Police force announced this evening.

The Met said the activists from the Palestine Action group were allegedly intending to target the exchange tomorrow morning by “causing damage and ‘locking on’ in an effort to prevent the building opening for trading”.

The police force said the investigation started after the Daily Express handed information about the alleged plot to the force on Friday.

The six individuals, who remain unnamed, were arrested today on suspicion of conspiracy to cause criminal damage.

All six will remain in custody, the force added.

Detective Superintendent Sian Thomas said: “These are significant arrests. We believe this group was ready to carry out a disruptive and damaging stunt which could have had serious implications had it been carried out successfully.

“I’m grateful to the Express for their willingness to provide the information gleaned from their own investigation. It was instrumental in helping us intervene successfully.

“Having only been provided with the material on Friday afternoon we had limited time to act.

“Mindful of the suggestion that this was one part of a planned week of action, we are in contact with the City of London Police as well as other forces across the UK to ensure that appropriate resources are in place to deal with any disruption in the coming days.”

The London Stock Exchange Group declined to comment on the arrests.

A spokesperson for Palestine Action told City A.M.: “The London Stock Exchange raises billions of pounds for apartheid Israel and trades shares in weapons manufacturers which arm Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people.

“Whilst Britain remains complicit in the brutal colonisation of Palestine, our direct action campaign will not be deterred.”