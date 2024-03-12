Vandals who attack our heritage must be prepared to face the consequences

Defacing a portrait of a former Prime Minister, as pro-Palestine activists did last week, is an attack on democracy itself, argues Bella Wallersteiner

When a protestor drenched a portrait of former Prime Minister Lord Balfour in red paint and slashed it to pieces she didn’t just attack a work of art, she assaulted democracy itself.

This act of vandalism took place at Trinity College, Cambridge and was recorded on video and posted on social media by Palestine Action. Such wanton destruction of historical artefacts is not justifiable under any circumstances. It displays a blatant disregard for the rule of law and is an affront to the principles of free speech and peaceful protest.

The timing and context of this criminal damage cannot be ignored. Lord Balfour was one of the chief supporters of creating a Jewish homeland in Palestine and it was the Balfour Declaration of 1917 which gave British backing to the Zionist movement.

As someone with Jewish heritage whose father attended Trinity College, I am particularly disturbed by this act of vandalism. Trinity College holds a special place in my family’s history, and seeing one of its prized possessions defaced in such a manner is deeply upsetting. But beyond the personal connection, this vandalism represents a broader threat to civil society and the rule of law.

Art, whether it be in the form of paintings, sculptures, or any other medium, serves as a reflection of our cultural heritage and collective memory. When individuals take it upon themselves to deface or destroy such works, they are not only erasing a piece of history but also denying future generations the opportunity to learn from it.

Moreover, targeting people from the past on the basis of contemporary ideological differences sets an unwelcome precedent. History is complex and multifaceted, and no figure is without flaws. By engaging in selective censorship and erasure, we risk losing valuable lessons and insights that can help us navigate the present and shape the future.

And Balfour is far from the only historical figure to have been singled out. In February, activists in Camden covered the Star of David necklace on a statue of Amy Winehouse with a pro-Palestinian sticker. Winehouse’s Jewish heritage was integral to her identity and part of what made her such a compelling icon. Defacing her statue in this way not only disrespects her memory as an individual, but also as a shared cultural touchstone that binds us together.

We have seen where this kind of iconoclasm leads. From the Taliban’s destruction of the Buddhas of Bamiyan to the Islamic State’s demolition of Palmyra, the desecration of cultural heritage has been used as a tool of oppression and control by regimes that despise Western values.

Closer to home, the acquittal of protestors in December 2023 who squirted tomato ketchup onto a statue of Lord Balfour in the House of Commons sent a dangerous signal. It has led to a slippery slope that threatens to normalise and legitimise vandalism as a means of dissent.

In light of all this, it is imperative that those responsible for the damage at Trinity College face severe consequences for their actions.

The deputy prime minister, Oliver Dowden, was right to condemn this “moronic act of wanton vandalism”. However, mere words and a slap on the wrist are not enough. What we needed are severe consequences including swift and decisive legal action against perpetrators with lengthy jail terms, as well as greater efforts to educate the public on the significance of historical monuments and the importance of preserving cultural heritage. Only then can we instil a sense of responsibility and ownership. Anything less would be a betrayal of our values and a threat to the foundations of our society.

Who was Lord Balfour?

Arthur James Balfour was a Conservative statesman who was MP for the City of London and served as Prime Minister from 1902 to 1905. He was the nephew of another Prime Minister, Robert Gascoyne-Cecil, known as Lord Salisbury, and the apparent ease with which he secured his first government job is thought to be the origin of the phrase ‘Bob’s your uncle’.

He was an opponent of Irish home rule and was also instrumental in securing the Entente Cordiale, ending centuries of conflict with France.

He is chiefly remembered today for signing a public declaration of British support for the creation of a Jewish homeland in Palestine in 1917. The long-term ramifications of this, which we are still living with today, are a standing rebuke to the quote most associated with Balfour: “Nothing matters very much and few things matter at all.”

Bella Wallersteiner is associate fellow at Bright Blue