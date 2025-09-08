Introducing The Turnover: City AM’s sport business newsletter

For a long time the sports desk at City AM has been longing to read a sport business newsletter. So we created The Turnover.

For a long time the sports desk at City AM has been longing to read a sport business newsletter that combines the thrill of the biggest deals in the sector, with enough of a light touch to get us through the end of the week.

So we created one ourselves. Introducing The Turnover.

The Turnover will go to pixel at 10am every Friday, landing straight into your inbox ahead of your final luncheon of the week.

Within it will be the major stories of the week from the sports desk. We will recap what has gone and look at the weekend ahead, and we will dangle a couple of nuggets about the sporting deals going on in the City, and the people involved with them.

The Turnover has arrived

Our regular contributors, too, may make an appearance in case you missed their City-leading stories.

Matt Hughes will bring you a number of exclusive stories from the great and good of an industry that is integral to the British psyche.

Ed Warner will critique the topical events hitting the sector – from taxes and crypto to Olympic sports and his beloved Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby team, in which he is involved in.

And Ollie Phillips will offer his thoughts on the state of rugby union – there’s a lot of them – as we head into a world of R360, the Nations Championship and a new look Prem Rugby.

But it is not all hard business, because we will layer our offering with puns, jokes and the occasional swear word to reassure you that we’re not AI chat bots with an agenda.

Thanks for being a part of The Turnover community and we look forward to seeing you on Friday morning.