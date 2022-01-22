Introducing Project Sama – Aman’s New Superyacht

Luxury travel tycoon, Aman, has announced the launch of Project Sama, a first-of-its-kind luxury motor yacht developed in partnership with Cruise Saudi, marking its first splash into the world of ocean travel, set to launch in 2025.

Designed in partnership with SINOT Yacht Architecture & Design, one of the finest yacht design firms in the world, the vessel will see Aman’s eastern heritage integrated seamlessly. Measuring in at 600 feet long, it will boast 50 luxury suites each with a private balcony and will also house the Aman spa featuring a Japanese garden, two helipads, plus the expansive Beach Club offering travellers direct access to the water at the stern of the yacht.

Chairman and CEO of Aman, Vlad Doronin, said “The announcement of Project Sama marks an exciting moment in Aman’s growth and evolution, as we not only continue to diversify our geographical portfolio on land but also at sea, creating sanctuaries in unfrequented locations and continuing to reframe the concept of luxury hospitality. Project Sama will provide transformative experiences within the revered Aman setting and service, which is unlike any other yacht experience, ultimately creating a whole new category in on the water discovery.”

Fawaz Farooqui, MD of Cruise Saudi, added: “The signing of this partnership adds a new layer to Cruise Saudi’s offering and is a testament to the unique tourism experience that is exploring Saudi by sea, as well as demonstrating Cruise Saudi’s commitment to growing and expanding the cruise industry in Saudi. We aspire to further collaboration with Aman that will bring additional ultra-luxury experiences at sea.

“We look forward to working with Aman in reaching our vision of Saudi becoming a premier global destination and immersing our guests in diverse nature, rich culture and heritage through an unforgettable journey that is truly unique to Saudi”.