Showboat: Amazon boss Jeff Bezos revealed as owner of $500m superyacht

As the richest person on the planet, it’s fair to say money is no object to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

But even by the standards of the super-rich, his latest purchase is likely to make waves.

The billionaire businessman has been revealed as the owner of a mammoth superyacht worth a reported $500m (£354m) that is scheduled for completion next month.

The vast vessel, known by its project name Y721, is an imposing 127 metres long, spans several decks and is set to boast three huge masts.

Details of the project have been kept a close secret, but some information has now emerged through Oceano — the boat’s Dutch manufacturer — as well online forums for yacht enthusiasts.

Other reported features of the custom-built yacht include a swimming pool and a cinema. The boat is unable to house a helipad due to the masts, meaning Bezos and partner Lauren Sanchez are said to have ordered a separate support yacht to enable helicopter landings.

The luxury yacht market has flourished during the pandemic as the ultra-rich have shrugged off the wider economic downturn.

The floating palaces have also proved an attractive option for billionaires to holiday and socialise at a time when lockdowns have crippled travel and shuttered hotels.

Bezos, whose personal fortune is estimated at $200bn by Bloomberg, is said to have placed his order before the pandemic hit.

In addition to the eye-watering price tag, the Amazon chief will have to pay an estimated $50m to $60m per year in upkeep costs.

His interest in superyachts is likely to have originated from his time on the high seas with friends such as businessman Barry Diller and his wife Diane von Furstenberg, who own a yacht named Eos.

He has also been snapped in the Balearics on a yacht owned by David Geffen, the Hollywood mogul behind animation studio Dreamworks.