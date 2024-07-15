Amazon Coventry workers await landmark union vote result

If successful, it could grant workers the right to negotiate directly with Amazon management over pay, hours, and holidays.

More than 3,000 Amazon workers in Coventry are awaiting the results of a historic ballot that could compel the company to recognise a union for the first time in the UK.

The vote, which concluded on Saturday after a month-long process, is expected to reveal its results today (Monday, 14 July).

If successful, it could mark a significant shift in the relationship between the retail giant and its workforce, granting workers the right to negotiate directly with Amazon management over pay, hours, and holidays.

A win by the GMB union would bolster their ability to address health and safety concerns at the Coventry warehouse.

Andy Prendergast, the GMB national secretary, said: “Workers have come together because of the poverty pay and unsafe conditions Amazon has thrust upon them”.

“They want the same fair pay and safe conditions any of us would demand. GMB members face shocking levels of intimidation, fear and abuse at the hands of bosses for daring to fight.

“Amazon has had every chance to do the right thing; now workers are taking things into their own hands to make work better,” he added.

Workers at the site have reported physically demanding conditions and close managerial surveillance, with the threat of disciplinary actions for minor infringements.

A spokesperson for Amazon said: “Our employees have the choice of whether or not to join a union. They always have. We regularly review our pay to ensure we offer competitive wages and benefits.

“We also place enormous value on engaging directly with our employees across Amazon. It’s an essential part of our work culture. We value that direct relationship and so do our employees.”

It comes as the newly elected Labour government has pledged to strengthen union powers, although this has come under fire from senior business bosses.