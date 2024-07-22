Amazon Prime Video buys British film studio where The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is made

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Lord of the Rights: The Rings of Power. Credit – Ross Ferguson / Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is to acquire the British film studio where it makes The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Bray Film Studios is located in Water Oakley, Berkshire, and includes approximately 53,600 sq ft of sound stage space across five stages, 77,400 sq ft of workshops, 39,400 sq ft of office, 182,900 sq ft of backlot, and 156,000 sq ft of parking space.

Amazon Prime Video said it plans to produce both new and continuing TV series and feature films on the site.

Bray has previously supported Amazon MGM Studios productions with sound stages, offices, and production facilities, starting in January 2022, when it became the production home for the second season of the global hit Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Film studio has a ‘storied history’ – Amazon boss

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said: “With Bray as our creative home in the UK, we are committed to deepening our relationships with the UK creative community, which is rich with world-class storytellers and creative talent of all kinds,.

“The acquisition of a studio with such a storied heritage not only empowers us to produce more film and television in the UK, but also unveils a wealth of opportunities in the local community with respect to jobs and skills training at all levels of the production process.”

Bray Film Studios has also been the site where films such as Rocketman and The Rocky Horror Picture Show were made.

Frank Burke, chairman of Bray Film Studios Ltd, the previous owner of the site, added: “For 70 plus years, Bray Studios has held an important place in the history of British film making.

“During our period of ownership, I, together with my family and team have witnessed the rebirth of this iconic facility and we are extremely proud of the part we have been able to play in bringing it to renewed prominence.

“We are now genuinely excited to be handing the studios over to Amazon, who we believe share our commitment to quality and excellence and are perfectly suited to preserving the character of the studio while enhancing the first-class creative production spaces for generations of film makers to come.”

The first Amazon MGM Studios production to be located at Bray Film Studios following the acquisition will be the second season of the Russo Brothers’ spy series Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which is scheduled to begin filming in September 2024.