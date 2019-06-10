Welcome aboard the Amore Mio, a 7,620 horsepower luxury sports yacht with more toys than Hamleys

“I play this game where if you can name a toy I don’t have, I’ll give you a euro. I’ve never given a euro to anyone.”We sail out of the marina to St Elmo Bay, flanked by the sand-coloured Medieval walled city and St John’s co-cathedral to one side and the baroque Fort Manoel – which took considerable bombardment in WWII – to the other, emerging in the Mediterranean and taking a northerly course for the sparsely populated Gozo Island. Captain Tripp puts the power down and the Amore Mio leaves a thick stripe of whitewater in its wake. Dutch yacht-builder Heesen turns 40 this year, and still specialises in speed and innovation. The first yacht it launched was 20m, and there have been another 170 since. Last year they built the world’s first hybrid-powered fast displacement yacht. ‘Yacht’ is, in fact, a Dutch word. It’s derived from ‘hunt’ – to hunt pirates, specifically – but these days it refers to pleasure craft, and Amore Mio fulfils the remit. It has a cinema and a plunge pool on board, but the things I’m most interested in are kept under the deck: a gorgeous six-metre Boesch mahogany tender, two 350bhp jet skis, four handheld Seabobs so you can motor across the ocean and down to the depths like a dolphin, a large inflatable slide that is hung from the top deck, and – most exciting of all – a flyboard.
Rates from €250 (approx. £205) per room per night, including breakfast. To find out more and to book visit campbellgrayhotels.com or call 0800 8620 025